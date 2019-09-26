Inside Judy Garland’s Five Marriages

Judy Garland is best known for the beginning of her career and for its tragic end. At the start, she was a 16-year-old girl in pigtails and a blue dress standing on a yellow brick road. At its end, she was a broke 47-year-old with an addiction to painkillers, slurring through a series of erratic performances at London’s Talk of the Town club.
In the film Judy, out September 27, Renee Zellweger plays Garland in those final days. At the time, Garland was married to Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), her fifth husband. Sid Luft (Rufus Sewell), her third husband, also appears in the movie.
Each of Garland’s five husbands had a front-row seat to her battles with anxiety, depression, addiction, and volatility. Here, we take a deep dive into each of her five marriages and why they ended.