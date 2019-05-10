Renée Zellweger Looks SO Different In The Trailer For Her Judy Garland Movie

Not everything is magical somewhere over the rainbow — at least not in the new trailer for Judy, the riveting biopic that tells the story of Judy Garland's fraught final year of life.
Seeing the woman millions grew up watching in the Wizard of Oz battle addiction and depression is pretty shocking. But just as unexpected is Renée Zellweger's stunning transformation into one of Hollywood's most beloved icons.
Gone are the days of Bridget Jones; Zellweger looks completely different in the recently released trailer as she dons a coifed pixie cut and sings a quivering — and haunting — rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The film takes place in 1968, just one year before Garland died from an accidental overdose at age 47, as toured London for the last time. Zellweger, who lit the big screen as Roxie in Chicago, will also perform some of Garland's most memorable hits, imitating the late songstress' signature voice and classic style.
The biopic, directed by Rupert Goold (King Charles III, True Story), will also explore Garland's sprawling love life and will feature Rufus Sewell as Sidney "Sid" Luft, her third husband, and Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans, her fifth and final husband, according to Vulture. Additionally, the film will explore Garland's relationship with her manager Bernard Delfont, portrayed by Michael Gambon, and her desire to have a more normal life with her children outside of show biz, where she'd felt trapped since she was two years old. Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey will portray Lorna Luft, Garland's daughter with her third husband, Sid, while Gemma-Leah Devereux will play Liza Minnelli, whom Garland shared with her second husband, Vincente Minnelli.
While some are already predicting Oscars wins for Zellweger and Judy, the real Liza Minnelli doesn't seem as impressed. The actress, who has established quite a storied career of her own, publicly refuted a claim that she'd met with and helped Zellweger prepare for the role, Harper's Bazaar reports.
"I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger," Minnelli wrote in a Facebook post. "I don't know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% fiction."
It appears not all troubles melt like lemon drops.
Judy debuts in theaters on September 27, 2019.
Watch the full trailer below:
