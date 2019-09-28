Wilder added that when Garland would ask for more pills, she would try to keep them from her. “Most nights she’d go on without the pills but she had to feel like someone was just there for her. People always think of Judy as an alcoholic but it was the pills that were the real monsters in her life,” she said. The former assistant concluded, “It was very sad because really it was so simple. She had this incredible talent. She could perform a song with an emotion that no one else could give. But she was damaged.”