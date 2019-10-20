Meghan & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Taking A Thanksgiving Break From Being Royal

Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday — and it’s one that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie will be spending in the U.S. of A. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly coming to the United States to celebrate Thanksgiving with “family and friends,” reports Harper’s Bazaar — giving baby Archie a chance to experience his first American holiday.
“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November,” a royal source told People, “after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.” The royal couple is fresh off their African engagement tour, and Archie has already collected lots of stamps in his passport. Now, he’s making his first trip to America, where his grandmother, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives in southern California. It is unknown if the Sussexes are going to California, given that Meghan has many friends in New York City.
Advertisement
After Meghan revealed how stressful her life can be — dealing with the English tabloids and her embarrassing family members, all while pregnant and caring for a newborn — time off seems like exactly what she needs.
Meghan and Prince Harry are also spending Christmas in the U.K. with the rest of the royal family. One can only imagine the kind of presents that baby Archie is sure to receive from the Cambridges, the Yorks, and Queen Elizabeth II herself. Not to mention Meghan’s power BFF squad, including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, and Misha Nonoo.
Wherever baby Archie goes for his first Thanksgiving, he’s sure to be adored. No royal engagements are expected; this is reportedly going to be a vacation for the family. Hopefully lots of cute Archie photos will ensue.
Advertisement