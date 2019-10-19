Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney’s Short But Sweet Relationship Timeline

Another day, another whirlwind celebrity romance. In case you missed it, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are reportedly tying the knot this weekend. The two dated for roughly eight months before getting engaged in February 2019.
Lawrence and Maroney, an art gallerist at Gladstone 64 gallery in New York’s Upper East Side, have managed to keep their relationship pretty under wraps, ever since they were spotted together for the first time in June 2018. Since then, the paparazzi have snagged a few photos here and there of the two holding hands, sneaking kisses, and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.
If you’re curious about the timeline on this short but super sweet relationship, we have broken down all the standout moments.
June 2018
Late June & July 2018
Things heat up between the two in the summer. A candlelit dinner at Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64 saw Lawrence and Maroney packing on the PDA. The two were "totally into each other,” a source told E! News about the evening. Additionally, the two were seen once again strolling through the streets of New York hand-in-hand.
August 2018
They’ll always have Paris. Ahead of Lawrence’s 28th birthday, the lovebirds jetted off to Paris before continuing their baecation in Rome. When they arrived back in the states, they were spotted kissing outside of John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Late September 2018
Maroney joined Lawrence for the premiere of The Favourite at the New York Film Festival. Yup, the movie that Lawrence’s ex Nicholas Hoult starred in. Also in attendance was Lawrence’s other ex, Darren Aronofsky. You think Lawrence felt awkward though? Not at all.
"I'm friends with all my exes,” she said during an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in February 2018.
January 2019
The couple is in it for the “long haul,” as they reportedly moved in together. From here the engagement rumors really began to swirl.
February 2019
Nope, those weren’t just rumors. A few days after Lawrence was spotted wearing a “massive ring” during what appeared to be a celebratory dinner, her rep confirmed that the two were in fact engaged.
June 2019
Lawrence finally (!) opened up about planning her wedding to Maroney, and also gushed about her beau on the red carpet. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a very, very easy decision."
October 2019
The couple arrive at a summer cottage in Rhode Island via private jet for their nuptials. A-listers including Kris Jenner, Adele and Cameron Diaz were also spotted arriving in the state for Lawrence’s rehearsal dinner.
