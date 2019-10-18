Owen recently agreed to be a stay at home parent for his new child so that his partner Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) could return to work. He made it, like, one day before he was accidentally back in the ER having stumbled into a case. He had taken a patient to the nearby Pac North, which Alex soon seized as an opportunity to show Owen around the hospital. Before long, they stumbled into another emergency where Owen quickly took charge of the situation. In no time, he was barking out orders and helping teach the residents how to do their jobs.