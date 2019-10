Sans The Colonel, the remaining three give all the guys heavy doses of laxatives so they’ve got to go. Then, they duct tape plastic wrap over the toilets so when it’s time to go nothing actually makes it into the toilet ball (and on top of that, a lot of the boys still have blue hair). This plan works surprisingly well and actually knocks Sara’s escort completely out, so when it comes time for her to be “welcomed” into the event, she doesn’t have an arm to take. The announcer calls out for someone in the audience to escort her, and The Colonel thinks this is his chance (and Sara’s into this idea, too).