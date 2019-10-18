Do you like moody teen dramas with killer soundtracks? Do you like it when John Green makes you cry ugly tears into your pillow and/or in public spaces? Do you like binging television, and binging series adapted from beloved books? If you answered "yes" to any one of those above questions that Hulu’s Looking for Alaska is for you. Based on the Green book by the same name, his first novel has made it to the small screen and if you’re looking to watch something full of feelings, look no further.
The series stars Kristine Froseth (from Netflix’s The Society) as the titular Alaska Young and Charlie Plummer as Miles “Pudge” Halter who meet their junior year of high school and soon find their lives entwined with one another. This is now the part where I confess that I have not read Green’s critically acclaimed Looking for Alaska, so please don’t come at me because things have changed from page to screen because I don’t know. Judging from the pacing of the show, and how it’s a limited 8-episode series, it’s safe to assume that it’s sticking pretty close to the source material with a few things changed here and there.
Advertisement
It’s also the perfect show if you’re looking to lose yourself in a series that has a clear beginning, middle, and end, and if you know Green’s prior works, you know the kinds of characters we’re going to meet along the way and some of the life lessons we might learn. Welcome to Culver Creek Preparatory High School.
Episode 1: “Famous Last Words”
It’s a dark and stormy night. Yes, that sounds ominous and that’s the point. We’re not sure what’s going on but it’s pouring rain and a group of state police troopers are looking at...something. They try to flag down a car that’s about to drive into their blockade but the car doesn’t stop moving. Instead, it appears to accelerate. It swerves, flips over, and crashes into a ditch upside down.
This is all narrated by Miles, and we’re going to meet him in a second. He explains to us that he’s fascinated by famous last words from famous (and some not so famous) people, and as we’re watching this rainy car wreck unfold he rattles a few of them off before telling us his favorite: “I go to see a great perhaps,” spoken by François Rabelais. Miles wants to find his own “great perhaps” before he dies — whatever that means, he’s still not sure.
The year is 2005, and now we see Miles for the first time. He’s living in Orlando with his parents but it’s about time to head off to Culver Creek Preparatory, where his dad once went and he feels like he’s got to go, too. Culver Creek is basically a boarding school where kids move in for the entire year, except that it looks nothing like Hogwarts and instead it’s in Alabama. At first glance, you might think it’s a sleep-away camp because it sure has that vibe.
Advertisement
Arriving, Miles quickly meets his roommate, Chip "The Colonel" Martin (Denny Love), and The Colonel nicknames Miles "Pudge." So we’re going to call Miles Pudge from now until the end of this recap because everyone else does. Why does The Colonel call Miles Pudge? It’s ironic, of course, because Miles, er, Pudge is tall and lanky and that’s just how The Colonel rolls. The Colonel then introduces Pudge to some of his other friends, namely Takumi Hikohito (Jay Lee) and our titular tween manic pixie dream girl, Alaska Young.
Pudge meets Alaska by grabbing her boob. Yes, it’s done on purpose because Alaska is trying to show The Colonel how her college boyfriend, Jake (Henry Zaga), grabbed her boob over the summer and she’s still in shock from it. Almost immediately, Pudge is taken with Alaska and you know what that means — this will be nothing but trouble, and furthermore, this won’t end well for anyone.
But, Pudge is certainly still going to try. The Colonel and Alaska agree to meet down but the river later, and Pudge tags along. However, Alaska doesn’t show and The Colonel soon leaves. Of course that’s when Alaska shows up and the two of them share their first few moments alone.
This is where Alaska tells Pudge about her favorite last words: Simón Bolívar and "Damn it. How will I ever get out of this labyrinth!" Pudge is intrigued because he’s not familiar with this one, and asks her what it means. Alaska isn’t entire sure herself but she makes a deal with Pudge: If he can figure out what Bolívar was referring to, she’ll help him find a girlfriend at Culver Creek. It’s a deal.
Advertisement
The first episode of the series is just a whole lot of introductions to the Culver Creek world, including the so-called Weekday Warriors, aka the students who live close enough to Culver Creek so that they can go home on the weekends to their cushy homes (that have air conditioning). The Colonel happens to be dating a Weekday Warrior, Sara (Landry Bender), so even though he hates this group of students he’s got a tiny soft spot for them. Also he and Sara constantly bicker and fight and even he wonders why the two are dating.
Later that night, Alaska’s roommate, Marya, and a Weekday Warrior, Paul, are caught drinking and hooking up. Here’s where Mr. Starnes (Timothy Simmons) — who’s nicknamed The Eagle — comes into play because he immediately removes the kids from the school. Also, please note Mr. Starnes is played by Veep’s Simons, a.k.a. Jonah Ryan, which often times makes it hard to see The Eagle as anything other than a bumbling government aide, but we’re going to try.
Paul is, clearly, furious that this is happening and starts screaming that someone ratted them out and demands that whoever it is confess. Obviously, no one does, and the whole incident leaves the school rattled. And classes haven’t even begun yet!
And since Pudge’s first 24 hours at Culver Creek haven’t been eventful enough for him, while he manages to survive the first day of school he barely survives that night. He’s awoken in bed and literally kidnapped by some angry Weekday Warriors. They drag him down to the lake and wrap him in plastic wrap before throwing him into the water. He somehow manages to wriggle and swim free before climbing ashore where he then runs into Alaska who’s not having a great night either. She sends Pudge away before they can talk and he walks him in his wet underwear, alone.
Advertisement
The next morning, Pudge wakes up to The Colonel screaming because the Weekday Warriors peed in his shoes. This is the last straw for him, and he, Pudge, Alaska, and Takumi vow to get revenge on the Weekday Warriors one way or another.
The episode ends back where we began at the scene of the crash as "102 days before" flashes on the screen.
Episode 2: “Tell Them I Said Something”
Since this is a series about young adults during their school days, of course there’s got to be that one teacher that really connects with them. That’s Mr. Hyde (Ron Cephas Jones). He’s the school’s religion teacher who only has one lung left and that’s a topic of conversation a lot. One day during class, Mr. Hyde catches Pudge looking out the window and kicks him out of class. When Alaska protests this, she’s kicked out, too.
The big event for this episode is Sara’s debutante ball which is a Big Thing for the Weekday Warriors. The Colonel thinks that he’s taking Sara, and that he’s got to get a new suit, so he’s been writing papers for other students in order to make a little extra money. While Sara is touched at his dedication to do this, she has to break the horrible news to him that he actually won’t be taking her, since she’s got to go with someone else who belongs to the country club. The Colonel is still more than welcome to come to the ball, which Sara wants, but they can’t necessarily spend the evening together.
Advertisement
Considering that Alaska and Pudge (and Takumi) are still looking to get revenge on the Weekday Warriors for all that’s already happened, they play a series of pranks on them. You know, normal kid things that are totally easy to do like building cement brick walls so they can’t get out of their dorm rooms, and also pouring blue hair coloring into their shampoo. Normal stuff. The group wants to attack the ball and do the prank to end all pranks, but The Colonel puts his foot down and downright forbids them to do so, knowing how important this night is to Sara.
However, that doesn’t stop them.
Sans The Colonel, the remaining three give all the guys heavy doses of laxatives so they’ve got to go. Then, they duct tape plastic wrap over the toilets so when it’s time to go nothing actually makes it into the toilet ball (and on top of that, a lot of the boys still have blue hair). This plan works surprisingly well and actually knocks Sara’s escort completely out, so when it comes time for her to be “welcomed” into the event, she doesn’t have an arm to take. The announcer calls out for someone in the audience to escort her, and The Colonel thinks this is his chance (and Sara’s into this idea, too).
This is the perfect ending to the prank... except that Sara’s dad overtakes The Colonel and escorts his daughter himself. The Colonel is upset, as you can imagine, and it’s only made worse when the staff at the club starts trying to track down Alaska, Pudge, and Takumi. In order to save his friends, he sets off the smoke alarms in the banquet hall sending everyone in their best evening wear fleeing, and allowing the group to escape.
Advertisement
At least this ends on a good note for The Colonel because he and Sara share a nice moment, in the empty room, sopping wet. I know we’re supposed to see them as a horribly mis-matched pair but I kinda like them and I would like to call them the OTP of Looking for Alaska. There, I said it.
The kids almost get away with all of this. But The Eagle finds Pudge’s Florida keychain in the cement bricks and gives him an ultimatum. Right now, The Eagle can only loosely connect Pudge to these pranks, and hopes that he’ll confess and rat out everyone else involved. Pudge refuses to talk, and instead is forced to stand trial in front of his classmates.
It honestly doesn’t look like Pudge is going to get out of this one, but The Colonel, Alaska, and Takumi literally stay the jury to let him off easy. Also, Alaska has decided to set Pudge up on a date with one of the jurors, Laura (who is from Romanian and speaks with a thick accent. This honestly isn’t important but the way she says her name is ah-mazing).
The Weekday Warriors then call a truce. They’re done with the pranks for now and want it all to stop. The Colonel isn’t keen on this idea, but Alaska agrees to it maybe a little too quickly, citing that she doesn’t want to be expelled and that these pranks aren’t helping her studies whatsoever.
At the end of the episode, Pudge and Alaska sit together sharing a cigarette. Pudge asks why she’s smoking it so quickly and she tells him she’s not smoking to enjoy it, she’s smoking to die. The end title card reads, "84 days before."
Advertisement
Episode 3: “I’ve Never Felt Better”
So, basketball is a big thing at Culver Creek. It’s also a big thing for The Colonel who has a habit of attending basketball games and then getting kicked out of them for being too rowdy. And also for rushing the court and making his own baskets, and just generally being a huge nuisance for the players and refs. It’s a whole thing.
Culver Creek is soon set to play the school were Paul and Marya now attend Harsden, and Takumi tells this to Alaska. He’s starting to grow suspicious that Alaska is the one who ratted them out and he expects her to shy away at seeing the two of them again, but instead she’s excited. Maybe she’s not the rat?
Alaska is also excited to see her boyfriend, Jake. He shows up to go with her to the game because it’s actually a giant double date for everyone involved here — with Pudge pairing off with Laura (Sofia Vassilieva). Pudge asks for relationship advice and she gives him some horrible advice... maybe to sabotage him? It’s unclear. But part of her advice is to sit not next to Laura, which leads to dire consequences for Pudge.
For some reason, The Eagle and The Colonel are now consiprazing together to stop Harsden from winning this game. Okay, sure. This involves The Colonel taunting one of their players while he’s getting ready for a free throw. Going right for the jugular, The Colonel yells that Takumi hooked up with this player’s girlfriend, which enrages him so much he chucks the basketball right into the crowd and it hits Pudge directly in the face, knocking him unconscious. Laura and Jake manage to get him out of the gym where he promptly throws up all over Laura. What a great first date!
Advertisement
Back inside the gym, Alaska tries to talk to Marya but she’s not having it. She calls Alaska a rat, which others overhear, and soon they’re all ganging up on her. Alaska denies this, trying to fight them off as best she can and explain that she’s not one that got them expelled. The Colonel steps in to try and help her and it quickly turns into a shoving match between him and some of the Harsden students.
Sara really hates that The Colonel always takes Alaska’s side and tries to get him to see that she is, in fact, the rat. However, he continues to stand by his friend. Eventually, Sara gives him an ultimatum and it’s either her or Alaska. When The Colonel doesn’t say anything, she knows he’s made his choice and she breaks up with him.
Meanwhile, Alaska goes back with Jake to his dorm where she turns to him for comfort (and sex). Before they can get too far, the two are interrupted by someone else on Jake’s floor inviting him to a nearby Halloween party. Looking to get her mind off of everything, Alaska begs to go and he obliges. Alaska quickly becomes too drunk too fast and finds herself throwing up in a toilet. One of Jake’s friends gets her out of the party and cleans her up, and Alaska realizes that she and Jake are never going to make it in the long run.
And because everyone is having an awful night, Pudge and Laura end up at the hospital where they run into Mr. Hyde. Pudge 100 percent has a concussion and mistakes Laura for Alaska, which clearly upsets her. The doctor explains that someone’s got to look after Pudge for the rest of the evening and Laura suggests that he come back to her room so she can watch him all night. At first he doesn’t get it, but then he gets it.
Advertisement
On the way back to campus, Pudge and Laura just happen to find Alaska who’s waiting for a ride back herself. The Eagle stops them before they can return to their rooms and asks if they’ve seen Alaska, who is missing. Before they can concoct some sort of story to cover for her, she gives herself up and goes to talk to The Eagle.
Maybe to the surprise of no one, Alaska is the rat. She was caught drinking on campus and in order to get off easy, agreed to point The Eagle in the direction of other students breaking the rules. However, no one was supposed to find out about this arrangement. The Eagle threats to expel her, but she knows she won’t be able to find another school that takes her in. Trying to calm her down, The Eagle explains that there are worse things in life than being called a rat, but Alaska doesn’t believe it.
Back in his room, Pudge finds a broken hearted The Colonel who is upset about Sara — and so upset about Sara that he actually spray painted "RAT" on Alaska’s door.
Returning home in the rain, Alaska finds this message staring her in the face. The end title card reads "43 days before."
The full set of Looking For Alaska episodes will be posted by Oct. 20.
Advertisement