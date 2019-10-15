Whether it's rabbit vibrators or toys that feel like oral sex (or better, even), we thought we'd seen it all. However, that was before we came across the ultimate giftable purchase for your partner, a very close friend, but perhaps best as a special treat for yourself: An advent calendar filled to the brim with 24 days' worth of sexy items including toys, bondage gear, accessories and so much more.
Online sex toy destination Lovehoney has officially made the holiday season sexier than Valentine's Day season with the return of its highly-anticipated Best Sex of Your Life Couple's Sex Toy Countdown Calendar, which includes over $280 worth of product for just $130. (In comparison, many luxury vibrators retail for $90+, so this is a serious steal of a deal.)
In addition to including hero items like the bestselling We-Vibe Unite couples massager, the assortment has been thoughtfully curated to "build up erotic tension" throughout the month of December, but if you're like many of the satisfied reviewers, you simply won't be able to wait before opening everything all at once. ("It certainly beats anything with just chocolate in it hands down," writes one customer.)
Ready for your steamiest holiday season yet? Snap it up before quantities sell out for good.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
