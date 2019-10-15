When it comes to celebrity haircuts, stars have access to some of the most famous pros in the industry. We're talking about the kind of A-list stylists who have appointments booked a year out and charge a small fortune — which makes Eva Mendes' latest Instagram post all the more unusual.
The actress took to social media yesterday to share a photo while getting a haircut, but she wasn't in a Beverly Hills hotspot. Mendes was actually at Supercuts, the chain salon with affordable prices and thousands of locations around the U.S.
"Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que," she wrote in the caption, mixing in some Spanglish. ("Y que" translates to "and what.")
While this isn't business as usual for the celeb set, we know that Mendes does stan for bargains. Read: She collaborates with mass store New York & Co as well as Circa Cosmetics, which is sold at CVS. She even told us once that she swears by a $4 face mask.
So what did she drop on this chop? The rates vary from salon to salon, but according to the Market Lofts location in Los Angeles, cuts go for $28 without wash, and with wash (which, telling from the photo, Mendes got) rings up at $34. Now the only questions left is whether or not Ryan Gosling has ever joined his wife on one of her Supercuts visits.
