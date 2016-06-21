Eva Mendes Swears By This $4 Face Mask

Well, I've heard they’re coming back...

"Braces are back?! Man, when I was in seventh grade that was it — it was almost a status symbol. We couldn’t afford braces, and I really wanted them because I was 13 and I wanted to do what the other girls were doing. I remember the really cool girls used to do the colored bands... I wanted my teeth straightened because I wanted to be like everyone else, but you end up embracing those things that make you different. Were they cool when you were in school?"



Yes, and I wanted them bad — but by the time I got them, it wasn't cool anymore. I had braces as a freshman in high school!

"No! So cute!"



Do you have any beauty regrets?

"There are so many, let’s see... I mean, they’re not real regrets, because [it's] so fun to see them again. I love that you can look at a photograph and tell the time period based on how you were doing your hair and makeup. I went blond for a role once and, wow, I am not a blonde. It did not look good and it kind of kept going orange, so I had to keep getting it [toned] back. It was a lot of work for very little payoff."