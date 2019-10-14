Justin Bieber Doesn’t Need To Buy Hailey Jewelry, He’s Making It Now

Justin Bieber is adding jewelry-maker to his list of qualifications. And what better person to have model his latest creation than his wife, Hailey Bieber, who is, in fact, a professional model?
The couple seems to be enjoying newlywed life. The two seem happy to keep the festivities going for as long as possible with multiple weddings celebrating with friends and family.
They’re also still celebrating with each other. In an Instagram post from Justin, we see Hailey posing with a new black and yellow beaded necklace stacked on top of her “wifey” necklace that she’s been wearing since their second wedding in South Carolina at the end of September. “I made her necklace,” reads the caption.
Getting each other jewelry seems to have become the couple’s new tradition since they were legally married last September in a New York City courthouse. Before their South Carolina wedding, Justin got himself a watch and some diamonds for Hailey, ET reports. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” Justin wrote on his Instagram post showing off the gold watch.
The couple don’t have any immediate honeymoon plans, reports People. Who needs a honeymoon, when you can have an endless staycation honeymoon every day? Justin and Hailey have reportedly been house hunting in Hollywood, shooting Calvin Klein campaigns, and spending some quality time together getting couples massages and enjoying picnics in the park. Not to mention Justin’s new song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.
If Justin is already making jewelry for Hailey just because he feels like it, we can’t imagine what their holidays and anniversaries are going to be like in the future!
