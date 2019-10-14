Kendall Roy Got To Kiss Daddy In The Succession Season 2 Finale

Speaking of broken people, Tom finally reaches his own tipping point. He tells Shiv that he is constantly sad around her, doesn't want an open marriage, and may not even want a relationship with her at all. This is all mostly due to Shiv's Logan-like behavior. She doesn't listen or care for Tom — she behaves how she wants to behave, like when she vets one of the cruise's staff members to be the third part in a threesome with her and Tom, without ever consulting him. Remember when Tom though he was going to be CEO for a hot minute, and Shiv promised that if she got the title, it really be for her to hand it off to him? Tom's learned a lot since then, and it feels like he wants out. All the way out. For everyone that said Shiv and Tom made no sense this season – are you happy now?!