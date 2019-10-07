Meghan Markle’s Dad Gives His Side Of The Story Amid Tabloid Lawsuit

In People’s story, Meghan’s friend claimed that Thomas ended his response to Meghan with a plea for a photo op. “She feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media,’” the friend said. According to Thomas, this was “a tragic misunderstanding,” and he had just hoped to show the public that they were working to repair their relationship.