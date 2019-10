For starters, thanks to the three fired doctors, some of the OG Grey's Anatomy characters are embarking on exciting new adventures outside the hospital they’ve worked at for so many years. Karev (Justin Chambers) and Webber (James Pickens Jr.) start at Pacific Northwest General Hospital and it's a dumpster fire compared to Grey Sloane. But as Karev points out to the Chief at the end of the episode, this is their chance to build a new legacy and really help some people out by turning that hospital around. It'll be exciting to watch, though probably also a little heartbreaking, since you know there are going to be struggles and lost patients in the process.