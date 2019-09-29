Ellen Pompeo’s Idea For The Grey’s Anatomy Finale Is Every Fan’s Dream

How will Grey’s Anatomy end? Ellen Pompeo has a pretty good idea for the finale, and it’s one that every O.G. Grey’s fan will appreciate.
"I'd love to have some of the old cast come back," Pompeo said during a visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden. "But that probably won't happen. But that would be the most amazing way to end."
Uh, hell yeah it would! But logistically it would be difficult to pull off, as Pompeo quickly points out. Why? "Some of them were killed on the show,” she says with a matter-of-fact shrug, obviously talking about one of the original five Grey’s interns, George (T.R. Knight) who was killed off in season 5 after Knight asked to be released from his contract. Izzie and Cristina, played by Katherine Heigl and Sandra Oh, have since moved on to other projects.
Corden isn’t willing to let the possibility of bringing back the original team back together go that easy, though, and why should he?
Any series that has had doctors perform out-of-the-box surgeries, rehired after breaking the law multiple times, and break out in song and dance during special musical episodes can certainly make some sort of long-lost twin or resurrection plot stick so fans can see the original five interns together again.
Pompeo also noted how fun it has been “doing a show for 16 years and having a loyal, amazing, fantastic audience.” The series has been renewed through season 17 with no firm end date is in sight, though Pompeo is already mentally preparing herself for the finale — and the inevitable backlash to that ending.
“The ending, the final episode, matters so much,” she said. “And the fans are never going to be happy no matter what. Sopranos, Game of Thrones, they’re pissed no matter what you do. So, there’s a lot of pressure on that final episode.”
Okay, hear us out: if you can bring at least one original cast member back — preferably Cristina — for one final dance-it-out session, we can guarantee fans will be pleased.
Check out Pompeo’s full interview below.
