Demi Lovato Just Changed Her Hair Color — Again

There's just something about a trim, chop, or dye job that goes along with a big life transition.Got a new job? Invest in a new boss haircut. Celebrating a major birthday? Why not book a balayage appointment. Got brand-new music dropping that's bound to go platinum? Bring out the hot-pink hair color. OK, maybe you're not a world-renowned recording artist who can relate to that last one, but Demi Lovato is. Amid hints of an upcoming album and rumors of a budding romance with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, the star is testing out a new hair color.