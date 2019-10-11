When it comes to celebrity-inspired Halloween costumes, Lady Gaga almost always tops the list — and for obvious reasons. Thanks to a decade-long career, Gaga's attended a handful of red carpet events dressed in the kind of extravagant ensembles that are too iconic not to copy for October festivities.
In 2010, Gaga wore a dress made of raw meat to the MTV Video Music Awards. Six years later, she paid homage to David Bowie by rocking an orange wig and bedazzled blue makeup at the Grammys. But in 2019, Gaga outdid all her past fashion and beauty moments with one mind-blowing Brandon Maxwell gown and fluttery metal (yes, metal) lashes at the Met Gala. Bottom line: You just found your Halloween costume for this year.
Sure, all your friends will probably be the year's most popular memes, but dressing up like Sophie Turner juuling on the set of Game of Thrones will take time and money you don't have. You can go full-on Lady Gaga with a cheap wig and bold makeup you probably already own. Luckily, we tracked down everything you need to recreate the memorable Met Gala look, ahead.