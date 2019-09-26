The season 15 finale of Grey’s Anatomy left fans with a lot of questions, but one of the biggest has involved Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). At the end of the episode, it wasn’t clear if we’d ever see him again — and knowing showrunner Shonda Rhimes, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if we didn’t.
What happened to Jackson on Grey’s, anyway? It seems like all will be revealed on Tuesday night’s premiere.
In the midst of all the drama happening on the finale — including but not limited to Teddy (Kim Raver) giving birth and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) turning herself in to police for insurance fraud — there was a massive fog falling over Seattle, and it may have claimed Jackson as a victim.
What Happened Between Jackson & Maggie?
After their huge argument over Jackson’s love of the outdoors and how much Maggie (Kelly McCreary) hated their camping trip, they decided to end their adventure early and go home, which meant that they got caught in the fog and couldn’t continue their drive. At that point, Jackson decided to go off alone to find help, which was obviously a terrifying idea… especially since he quickly disappeared into the fog. It wasn't clear what happened to him, or to their relationship.
Things don’t exactly look good for Jackson in the trailer for the Grey's Anatomy season 16 premiere, either; Maggie gets the help of emergency workers to find him, and there seems to be a question about whether or not he’s alive — and then, of course, there’s the fact that someone arrives at Grey Sloan on a stretcher who could (or could not) be Jackson in pretty dire condition. That's either some expert misdirection or something to be worried about.
Of course, there's almost no way Jackson is dead because...
Jackson Will Stay On Grey's Anatomy For Two More Seasons
Real world evidence definitely suggests that Jackson’s okay. After all, as Deadline reported back in June, Jesse Williams signed on for two more seasons of Grey’s, so it definitely stands to reason that he’ll be around for a long time.
It would be heartbreaking to see Jackson go — especially since so few cast members are still sticking around from earlier seasons of the show. But whatever happens will definitely be entertaining… and maybe it’ll even make him and Maggie rethink their split.
