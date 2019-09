FTC Sues Match.com For Using Fake Love Interest Ads To Scam Subscribers

Match.com allows users to create profiles for free, but they have to pay for a subscription service in order to respond to messages. According to the FTC , Match sent emails to people who had signed up for the free version, telling them that someone had expressed an interest and encouraging them to sign up for the paid version. The FTC alleges, “millions of contacts that generated Match’s ‘You caught his eye’ notices came from accounts the company had already flagged as likely to be fraudulent.”