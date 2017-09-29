Money Can't Buy You Love: Are Internet Dating Sites Ripping Us Off?

Despite dating more than 40 men from at least four different dating sites, I’ve never developed a long-term relationship with someone I’ve met online. I do know some people who’ve married after an internet romance, but I know many more who struggle with the casual hook-up culture, false intimacy and bad manners associated with the process. Giving us free rein to be shitheads without consequence, ghosting, benching and last-minute cancellations have become the norm in online dating, and social niceties have been relegated to the history books. Recently a man cancelled a first date with me an hour before we were meant to meet, as I hadn’t displayed enough enthusiasm for outdoor water sports. Another guy sung my praises from the ceiling before disappearing to the island of lost men, never to be seen again. I’ve also had my share of nice dates, with fancy cocktails and perfectly pleasant conversations about the British climate and a shared penchant for cheese. But the process still feels artificial, more like a business transaction at a conference than the path to happiness. All my meaningful relationships have come from friendships or real-life encounters, making the whole ‘getting to know you’ process less pressured and fraught with rejection anxiety or awkward coffee dates.