Another Royal Is Engaged — This Time In A Kind Of Taboo Way

The start of cuffing season has been royally declared, with Buckingham Palace announcing Princess Beatrice of York's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a director at a property development firm. According to the statement, the proposal went down while the two were on vacation in Italy — meaning it happened while they were traveling for pal Misha Nonoo's Rome wedding. Getting engaged around someone else's wedding is normally off-limits, but when you're descended from Queen Elizabeth, you kind of have free rein (pun fully intended).
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month," the Royal Family said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday. "The wedding will take place in 2020."
The tweet also included a statement from the happy couple themselves.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," it reads. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."
The announcement also included photos taken in Italy by sister Princess Eugenie, who recently had her own wedding.
According to a statement from Mozzi's parents, posted by People, the future groom's family has known the princess "most of her life," although the couple did not make their official public debut until March when they attended the National Portrait Gallery’s gala. According to People, romance rumors began flying last November.
Karlie Kloss, a BFF of Beatrice who shared the Princess's reaction to her own engagement to Joshua Kushner last summer, has not yet posted about the engagement. However, it's likely Kloss will be on the guestlist for her pal's 2020 ceremony, since Beatrice attended Kloss's Wyoming wedding earlier this month. Nonoo will probably also be there, because breaking a taboo like this one is easy to forgive when it means fancy hats are ahead.
