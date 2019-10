Another Royal Is Engaged — This Time In A Kind Of Taboo Way

Karlie Kloss, a BFF of Beatrice who shared the Princess's reaction to her own engagement to Joshua Kushner last summer, has not yet posted about the engagement. However, it's likely Kloss will be on the guestlist for her pal's 2020 ceremony, since Beatrice attended Kloss's Wyoming wedding earlier this month. Nonoo will probably also be there, because breaking a taboo like this one is easy to forgive when it means fancy hats are ahead