Is Cuffing Season Real Or Just Fake News?

In this definition, "cuffed" or "cuffing" refers to being "handcuffed" to another person, because you want to tie yourself to someone else, at least temporarily. Cuffing season typically starts around the beginning of fall and ends when it's no longer too frigid to do anything outside . And the appeal of a cold-weather partner (whether or not most people realise their relationship will be temporary) is pretty clear. Who doesn't want someone to cuddle with on the couch with Netflix and popcorn when they can't spend their weekends in the park? Or someone they can bring to Christmas parties so their aunts and uncles don't question why they're not in a relationship