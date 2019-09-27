For a long time, a gold manicure was something you saved for the holidays: Sparkly gold just feels festive. But with the rise of nail art, the warm metallic tone has proven to be a timeless accent shade that knows no season.
We've seen gold used in other minimalist fashions, like the French tip or a foil overlay, but the gold-rimmed iteration we're currently eyeing might be the chicest yet. We first caught onto the trend when editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein shared a negative-space design of a naked nail with a gilded outline, a fall-ready take on orbit nails that had us completely sold.
To see the look up close, scroll through the gallery ahead — and while you're at it, pick up some pro tips from other artists on how to make the gold-framed effect really feel like fall.