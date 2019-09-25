Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Has “Pretty Complicated” Feelings About Jules’ Final Scene

Remembering her early days on set, Hunter thinks that one of their shared drug scenes might’ve been the first thing she shot for the series, and as a new actress. "It was fun! It was just like a little blanket fort and we had glitter all over ourselves and got to act high together. I was like, 'Okay, I can do this'," she says. Rue offers Jules an unidentified pill, Jules hesitates about whether it's a good idea (it's not a good idea) and next thing you know, they're in a tent made of blankets, giggling and marveling at the wonders of being super high. "And then the rest of the episode came," Hunter adds thoughtfully. Unbeknown to Jules at the time, she's being catfished by Nate (Jacob Elordi) who threatened her at the house party where she and Rue first met. "That was like, woah… I was experiencing a massive mixture of feelings about entering that space."