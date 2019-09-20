Lindsay Lohan Broke Up With Her Mysterious, Not Royal Boyfriend

Shortly after asking the Hemsworth brothers to hang out over Instagram, Lindsay Lohan has dumped her boyfriend — whoever he is.
In a new radio interview with KIIS 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show, Lohan was asked about a comment she wrote on E! News’ Instagram picture of Liam and Chris Hemsworth, in which she inquired why she and the brothers didn’t get together in "Sydney or Bondhi," when they were on vacation. Lohan, who is currently a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, then revealed to the radio hosts that she ended things with a mysterious boyfriend.
"Actually, I was seeing someone and we broke up today,” she said. “You wouldn’t even know who he was but I had a bit of a day.”
Though we have zero real clues as to who this elusive man is, Lohan did note that he wasn’t royalty. Lohan is rumored to hang with royals in her occasional home city of Dubai and was linked this summer to Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
Apparently, he is not the person of whom Lohan spoke.
"Clearly he wasn't a [royal] because I let him go first," Lohan joked.
Lohan has not had a high-profile romance in some time. In 2016, she dated and was reportedly engaged to businessman Egor Tarabasov, but Lohan later alleged that the relationship became toxic and abusive.
These days, Lohan is looking towards the future. In addition to her gig on The Masked Singer, Lohan is reportedly working on new music. She previewed her new song “Xanax” earlier this month on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show.” Lyrics include "I tried to stay away from you but your kiss gets me high/Only person in this town that I like."
.@LindsayLohan is coming!🎵— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 29, 2019
Listen to a snippet of the singer’s bold new single, “Xanax” set to be released “very very soon.”: pic.twitter.com/LsOomBSPtN
Lohan revealed that the song is about "anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself."
Hmm...maybe that includes breaking things off with a boyfriend?
