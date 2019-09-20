Margherita Missoni On Bringing Her Family’s Legacy To The Instagram Generation

Four years ago, Margherita left the family business to pursue her own career path — “I found it hard, decisions are made more emotionally than rationally when working with family” — but she was fighting against her DNA. She grew up in the very heart of the Missoni legacy. “We all lived pretty close to each other, and I was surrounded by my grandparents’ work, as well as the people who worked in the factory and atelier. It was the school of life for me, being exposed to people from different backgrounds with such different styles. But when I was working on my own, I had to stop myself from going too Missoni, because that’s my tendency — we all share the same aesthetic and style. The difference is, each one of us brings with us the time we’re living in: our own zeitgeist.”

