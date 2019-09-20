Vanderpump Rules, for its part, has actually had a string of these romantic come-to-Jesus moments in its early seasons — each one more shocking than the last. In season 1, it all hinged on master liar Jax attempting to convince everyone that he had not, in fact, cheated on Stassi in Vegas. (He totally did.) In season 2, the level of drama escalates when the season long mystery of whether or not Tom cheated on Kristen with the new SUR bartender, Ariana, takes center stage. (It sure seemed like he did.) Season 3 sees Kristen attempt to expose new ex Tom for cheating on Ariana. (This one’s conclusion is unclear, much like Ross’ mystery break.)