Friends’ biggest debate, to this day, is whether or not Rachel and Ross were actually on a break . The duo, torn apart by Rachel’s relationship with her co-worker Mark, took… let’s call it “a breather” to avoid having to start this debate all over again. In that short time apart, Ross hooked up with a girl from the local copy store, lied about it, and then got caught. Thus began one of the most dramatic, surprisingly heartbreaking fights in sitcom history. As Ross and Rachel fought, their friends listened in from the other room, trapped by the sheer weight of the argument (and the fact that they chose to hide rather than leave in the first place). It was epic, it was dramatic, it was salacious, and honestly, a bit skeezy. But ultimately, it mostly just felt a little too real. Too personal.