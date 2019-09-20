But as any great cast might, the real-life actors behind the beloved characters have all moved on to do great things, as have their sizeable supporting cast of characters, which includes everyone from Reese Witherspoon (as Rachel’s sister, Jill) to Paul Rudd (as Phoebe’s eventual husband, Mike), to Aisha Tyler (as Ross’s hot paleontologist love interest, Charlie). So while the memories made in that purple-hued Greenwich Village apartment are forever ours to keep, it’s also cool to think about how much the collective cast has accomplished over the last few years.