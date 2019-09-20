They’ve been there for us in the form of reruns, quotable moments, and countless trivia questions (what is Chandler Bing’s job again, anyway?). This year, Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and with it comes the inevitable question: Where is the full cast of Friends now? (You know, besides Jennifer Aniston, who's still killing the game in Hollywood.)
Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) — it’s hard to imagine that the six friends who lived through a decade of NYC together could be anywhere but at Central Perk, enjoying hot coffee, muffins, and gossip. After all, over the years, the six pals helped each other navigate through relationships and careers, traveled overseas, attended (each other’s) weddings and (other people’s) funerals, celebrated numerous holidays together (Thanksgiving pants, anyone?), and eventually grew up and out of their early adulthood.
But as any great cast might, the real-life actors behind the beloved characters have all moved on to do great things, as have their sizeable supporting cast of characters, which includes everyone from Reese Witherspoon (as Rachel’s sister, Jill) to Paul Rudd (as Phoebe’s eventual husband, Mike), to Aisha Tyler (as Ross’s hot paleontologist love interest, Charlie). So while the memories made in that purple-hued Greenwich Village apartment are forever ours to keep, it’s also cool to think about how much the collective cast has accomplished over the last few years.
Here, we take a look back at the Friends and friends of Friends who helped define an entire generation of 20-somethings looking to get the whole “adulting” thing down right, and see where they’ve all been since the NBC show officially had its last curtain call in May 2004.