Demi Burnett Admits She’s Worried About This BIP Couple

Demi Burnett spent most of Bachelor In Paradise in a happy relationship with her now-fiancée Kristian Haggerty. During that time, she became an expert commentator for the antics between all the other couples on the island. Following the season finale earlier this week, Demi hasn't put her days of judgment behind her. She appeared on Ellen to talk to the host about being in Bachelor Nation's first same-sex relationship and to give her thoughts on the one BIP couple she thinks is in trouble.
While Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski ended the season still together and reiterated their relationship on social media following the finale, it was clear they had issues to work through.
"I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties," Katie told Chris Harrison on the finale, during which she wasn't wearing her engagement ring. "And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down. It's just this push pull. And I feel guilty. And I feel like I'm always complaining. But I'm just asking for the bare minimum."
We later saw her put the ring back on, and afterword Chris posted this picture.
Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @hellokatiemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for rest of our lives. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/L3U5duq9jy— Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) September 18, 2019
But Demi isn't convinced.
"You know, honestly at this point I’m worried about Chris and Katie," she told Ellen Degeneres. "I know Katie is an optimist and she sees the good, she gets glimpses at the good parts of Chris, but I think Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her — and I think she needs to tell him to step it up.”
Demi suggested couples therapy, which is probably something from which everyone in Bachelor Nation could benefit.
Chris and Katie wouldn't be the first post-BIP couple from this season to call it quits. On Thursday, Connor Saeli revealed that he and Whitney Fransway split after their epic reunion. And while Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes appear to be still going strong, Dean has made some questionable comments in interviews. You mean just a few weeks isn't enough time to build a marriage-worthy relationship with someone? That's news to me.
