Demi Burnett Admits She’s Worried About This BIP Couple

Demi Burnett spent most of Bachelor In Paradise in a happy relationship with her now-fiancée Kristian Haggerty . During that time, she became an expert commentator for the antics between all the other couples on the island. Following the season finale earlier this week, Demi hasn't put her days of judgment behind her. She appeared on Ellen to talk to the host about being in Bachelor Nation's first same-sex relationship and to give her thoughts on the one BIP couple she thinks is in trouble.