T H I S I S A L O V E S T O R Y // THANK YOU to the @televisionacad for recognising our precious family in 11, yes, ELEVEN categories!!! 👾👜💕😭🙏🏼🤯 And my first ever nomination!! Holy Fleabags! This was such a collaborative team effort, made with so much heart and hard work. We are just overflowing with joy & tears & wonder ✨✨✨ Unprecedented. In total shock and awe. Thank you thank you thank you. I will treasure this moment forever. #EmmyNominated 👯‍♀️