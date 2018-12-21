In her one act of altruism, Becky manages to convince Amelia that her late husband, whom she still worships, was a hopeless flirt who was getting ready to leave her before his sudden death in battle. Dobbin is the one that has really loved her all this time! This comes as a surprise to no one but Amelia, and she and Dobbin finally get together, giving him the only real happy ending in this story. Becky meanwhile, marries Jos, and the two keep living in Europe until he meets an early death as well — but not before taking out a life insurance policy guaranteeing his wife an income for life. Under this cloud of suspicion, Becky returns to England, where she lives out the remainder of her years, friendless, but financially comfortable.