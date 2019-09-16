Meghan Markle Shares A Sweet Personal Birthday Wish To Prince Harry

Even the royal family posts birthday Instagram collages. On Monday, Meghan Markle wished her husband Prince Harry a very happy 35th birthday by honoring the royal’s many accomplishments.
Meghan no longer has an Instagram of her own, which is where most celebrities would post their well-wishes to their spouse on their big day. (Since marrying into the royal family, she also shut down her blog, The Tig.) Instead, she and Prince Harry share the @sussexroyal account, which is where the former Suits star posted a sweet message to her husband.
“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” wrote Meghan. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”
The collage that was chosen to accompany the message includes a photo of Prince Harry with his late mother, Princess Diana, a photo of him kissing Meghan during the royal wedding, and one sweet black and white pic of him cooing over baby Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.
This is a big birthday for Prince Harry, as this marks his first birthday as a father.
In addition to being a first time dad, Harry is committed to charitable issues like the Invictus Games, support for those living with HIV/AIDS, and animal conservation.
The official Instagram account for Kensington Palace — which acts as the social media account for Prince William, Prince Harry’s older brother — also wished the royal well on his big day.
“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” shared the account, along with a photo of Prince William and Prince Harry smiling at one another in military dress.
Instagram wishes are great and everything, but hopefully there's also a royal baker on call ready to make an epic b-day cake.
