Story from Pop Culture

Prince Harry Just Gave The Most Charming Speech About The Royal Baby

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Prince Harry, who was once known for being a troublemaker, is going to be a father. And he finally addressed it, albeit awkwardly so. At a reception in Sydney for his and Meghan Markle's ongoing tour of the commonwealth, Harry told the crowd that he couldn't think of a "better place" to have told everyone he and Meghan were expecting a child.
When addressing the crowd, Harry paused just before saying "baby," clearly hesitant about revealing anything about the child's sex.
"We also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce, uh, the uh, upcoming baby, either boy or girl," he said, per a video from royal reporter Omid Scobie. Watch the full video, below.
Advertisement
Fatherhood seems to have brought back Harry's impishness, as he earlier chastised a reporter for giving Meghan some flowers. "You can't give flowers that big to my wife!" Harry complained, pointing at the reporter in the crowd who'd done so. You're going to make Harry, soon-to-be dad, look bad!
In other news, Harry and Meghan met approximately 41,000 animals yesterday, including a short-legged echidna called Lynx and two very cute stuffed koalas.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry News Was Criticized
How Many Kids Do Meghan & Harry Want?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rom

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series