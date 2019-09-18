Update: Kendall Jenner's fans aren't the only ones obsessing over her new blonde hair. Her big sister Khloe Kardashian, also a devoted blonde, co-signed the model's new look in a funny sisterly Twitter exchange. "She's so perfect either way!!!!!!" Kardashian says, referring to Jenner's new hair color. "I mean now she looks exactly like me."
Fans of the two debated whether or not Jenner's new look makes her favor her older sister (who recently went even blonder). But Jenner's simple, yet savage, response to her sister was: "you wish bitch." Ouch.
This story was originally published on September 17, 2019.
Kendall Jenner may have skipped New York Fashion Week this season, but the model's making up for it by starting London Fashion Week with a bang. In fact, Jenner turned heads for her Burberry runway debut.
Noticeably missing when she hit the runway? Her dark, brunette hair, which was dyed blonde with smudged roots and worn in a sharp center part. Shortly after runway images of the model surfaced, she took to her Instagram to share a closer shot of her new look, too.
The look (done by celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham) is totally different for Jenner, who hardly veers away from her dark-brown roots, with the exception of occasionally sporting in a wig. Nonetheless, it's perfectly on-trend for fall and not unusual for Fashion Week. For example, last year at Marc Jacobs, 37 models in the designer's lineup agreed to dye their hair for the runway.
Jenner joins the likes of Miley Cyrus and Bella Hadid as one of the latest celebrities to make the case for going brighter this fall. And while her new style is seemingly natural, there's always a possibility that it could be temporary thanks to the powers of a really good wig — which you should never underestimate. (Let us not forget Jenner and Gigi Hadid's hair swap at Balmain.) Either way, we're not mad at it.
