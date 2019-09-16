It might feel like New York Fashion Week just started, but the fashion pack's already landed in London, where the UK's best designers are currently showcasing their spring/summer 2020 collections. Amongst the highlights — aside from David and the four Beckham kids sitting front row for the Victoria Beckham show — there's one huge street-style trend we're importing straight back to the states: the London girl's vibrant take on a classic red lip.
Similar to the bangs we saw trending on the London sidewalks last season, this It Girl makeup trend is low-maintenance. Read: Just a single swipe of bright coral, deep crimson, or rusted red is all you need to add to an otherwise au naturale beauty look. So while we know VB is bringing back the Posh Spice-approved smoky eye for spring, according to the coolest girls in London, the red lip will be all the rage for fall. For proof, click through for the most gorgeous street style looks from London Fashion Week, ahead.