Kim Kardashian Called Out Kendall Jenner For Shading Psalm West’s Name

You know those moments when you can already feel we're living the future storyline of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode? The reality TV series may have returned to E! for its 17th season, but a real-time drama is unfolding between half-sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as we speak. Earlier this month, Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and recounted her experience helping name Kardashian's newest baby, Psalm West. However, the story ended with the reveal that Jenner wasn't a huge fan of the name her sister picked out, and Kardashian responded to the shade late last week when she appeared on Live With Kelly And Ryan.
"Kim made me come to her house and help her pick a name," the model explained to Fallon. "And it was this whole thing. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name, and then ended up going with a name that I didn't even — like, that I didn't care for as much. I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name."
Kardashian, of course, caught this little snippet of the interview and later explained to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that that was the first she'd heard of Jenner's feelings.
"I was like, excuse me," she said. "First of all — say it to me first, don't say it on TV." (Or, at least, say it to her face when the KUWTK cameras are rolling, please).
Her theory is not that her sister doesn't like the name, but that she's just disappointed she didn't go with her suggestion.
"Kylie and I were vibing on the same name," Kardashian continued. "I have this big hallway and we were screaming out every name, like: 'Psalm! Get over here!' Kylie and I were vibing on the name, but I think Kendall was more mad that her choice wasn't first, and that's why she was hating on Fallon."
For Jenner's response, I can only assume we need to tune in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians next season on E!.
