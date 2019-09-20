What's your favorite moment of Friends? Which episodes do you go back to over and over? Is it the one where Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) kiss for the first time? The one where Chandler (Matthew Perry) proposes to Monica (Courteney Cox)? The one where Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) drive across the country? Whatever the moment was, Friends probably had a song for it.
The show made some iconic choices to use tracks by the biggest names in music, from U2 to Madonna to Hootie & the Blowfish (hey, they were massive in the '90s). There were musical guest stars and, of course, a theme song that started as 45 seconds of show music and turned into a hit single.
Everything that was part of Friends became part of the cultural phenomenon that surrounded the show, both when it aired and for generations who've kept watching it while it streams. On the 25th anniversary of one of America's most influential sitcoms, here's a look back at what the gang sang.