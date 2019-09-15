Chrissy Teigen Won’t Get Sentimental About Her Anniversary With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in a very on-brand way: with a lot of honesty and laughter, and a little bit of Instagram. The couple, who have been together for 13 years, didn’t go to their usual Lake Como but instead traveled to Paris to celebrate their relationship. And Teigen’s clueing us in on what has really been going down.
In the first photo she shared on Saturday, Teigen appears to be asleep in the hotel room while Legend is on his laptop. It’s a typical Teigen snapshot: a glimpse into the very real, less-than-romantic parts of life and love, with a sardonic caption of “happy anniversary, baby!!!”
Later in the night, though, she shared a more serious photo of everyone’s favorite Instagram couple. “Ok fine. I love you, baby,” she wrote. “I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg.”
Legend and Teigen first met on the set for Legend’s “Stereo” music video. According to Teigen, she went back to his hotel room afterward, where the two ate In-N-Out burgers and “hooked up.” But they didn’t get together for real until a bit later, she told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional,” she said. “I was just happy to be with him.”
As expected, Legend’s post was more sentimental. He shared a photo of Teigen as the couple took a scenic boat ride down the Seine — and, in the process, gave us a better look at her stunning all-white outfit. “I love you forever. Here’s to many more beautiful nights,” he said.
Which brings us to now — and, of course, it wouldn’t be a Chrissy Teigen anniversary without a classic Twitter moment. After logging on to post a video of herself rolling a dice of sex positions, she immediately clarified, “we rolled the dice, laughed and now are watching a movie about a really tall girl called tall girl.”
