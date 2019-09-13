Lush Just Dropped Its Spookiest Halloween Collection Yet

Sadly, it's still not October, which means you still have a few weeks until it's time to officially pull out the fall decor. Feeling festive a little early? We suggest saving the pumpkin-scented candles and apple cider cocktails for later, and stock up on Lush's latest Halloween launches instead.
Every year, Lush drops a collection of Halloween-inspired bath bombs, soaps, and shower jellies just in time for our fall fever to be cured — or at least satiated for another few days — and this year's options don't disappoint. Ahead, nine products we love from Lush's Halloween collection. But hurry, because they're limited edition and sure to sell out fast.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.