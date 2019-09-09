Is Kim Kardashian Finally Leaving California?

Calabasas, CA is the epicenter of the Kardashian empire, but, now, reports claim that Kim Kardashian may no longer call it home. Kardashian’s husband Kanye West is looking at schools in Wyoming, according to a source for People, suggesting that the family may be making a move.
West reportedly purchased the “Monster Lake Ranch” in Cody, WY, TMZ reports. The ranch is worth nearly $14 million and is 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. It’s also about 1,135 miles away from Calabasas, where the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan resides.
West is spending some time in Wyoming, away from the Hidden Hills home he and Kardashian share with their four kids. Earlier this week West was spotted on social media riding an ATV around the reportedly recently-purchased property.
West’s Wyoming trip coincides with Kardashian’s new interview with West in Vogue Arabia. Kardashian tells her husband she wants to move to Wyoming in 10 years or so to practice law.
“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles,” Kardashian said in the magazine.
Kardashian is currently working to become a lawyer, and hopes to take the bar exam in a few years. She has already spearheaded criminal justice efforts.
Did West decide to buy a $14 million ranch after Kardashian said she wanted to move there in their interview? Or was this Kardashian dropping hints that she and West are imminently leaving Los Angeles?
We don’t know, but we do know that the Kardashian-West ultra-luxe lifestyle is not exactly as commonplace in the rodeo capital of Wyoming as it is Hidden Hills. This fish-out-of-water story might just be the next great Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off — though it could be happening a lot earlier than Kardashian initially wanted.
