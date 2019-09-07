Chris March, costume designer and former Project Runway contestant on Bravo, died on Thursday following an extensive health battle that included paralysis in both legs, as well as his hand and arm, according to People. He was 56. TMZ, who first broke the news, reports the cause of death was a heart attack.
March had been under medical treatment past year after suffering a nearly fatal fall in 2017. The designer fell and hit his head in his apartment, where he passed out and laid unconscious for the following four days, according to a statement he released to Entertainment Weekly last year.
Advertisement
“Chris you will truly be missed,” wrote designer and fellow Project Runway graduate Christian Siriano on Twitter. “It was an honor to share a very special experience with you.”
Chris you will truly be missed. Send your love to his family. pic.twitter.com/9YdUf2DZLN— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) September 7, 2019
A spokesperson for Bravo told People in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing. He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.”
March was a finalist on season 4 of Project Runway, coming in at fourth place, and also starred in his own series on Bravo, Mad Fashion. The show followed the designer as he created custom looks for celebs. He created a custom Met Gala outfit for Chrissy Teigen on the show in 2011. Variety reports his client list included Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Coolidge. He also made several cameos on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, where he helped cast member and socialite Sonja Morgan find and create elaborate costumes.
The designer struggled after his fall, and was forced to set up a GoFundMe page to offset his enormous medical costs. He kept his fans updated via regular posts.
“In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive — the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here. I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world,” he said.
Advertisement