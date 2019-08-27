Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dined At A Cheesecake Factory Two Nights In A Row

Heading to your local Cheesecake Factory location with your family after church is just about the most commonplace thing for any person to do, which is exactly why Cheesecake Factory customers in Dayton, Ohio were shocked earlier this week when they saw Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walk in.
According to People, the Kardashian-Wests were in Dayton for Kanye's Sunday Services over the weekend. Cheesecake Factory confirmed to Refinery29 that the couple dined at a Dayton location of the chain with their two oldest children, North and Saint, on two consecutive nights. That's a lot of cheesecake!
Dining anywhere two nights in a row a major display of loyalty, so we're assuming the Kardashian-Wests are big fans of the chain — which we suppose shouldn't come as no surprise seeing as its headquarters are based in none other than Calabasas, California. They're also not the only celebs who have shown the chain some love over the years. In August 2016, Kim Kardashian's own sister Kendall Jenner was spotted at the West Hollywood location with friends including Tyler, the Creator. And, back in March of this year, she visited a location of Grand Lux Cafe — another chain that's owned by Cheesecake Factory — in New Jersey.
Dining at Cheesecake Factory on back to back nights must have given the family a chance to try plenty of items from the massive menu the establishment is known for. Still, there's no word on what exactly they ordered. We reached out to Cheesecake Factory for further comment on the Kardashian-West's family outing and will update this piece when we know more.
