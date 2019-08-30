Labor Day Tech Deals Are The Best We'll See Until Black Friday

Labor Day approacheth. Cue: seasonal depression. Yes, summer will soon be but a memory, but if it's any consolation, at least Labor Day also means major sales — especially on big-ticket tech items. From TVs to laptops to smart home speakers, now is the best time to cash in (at least until Black Friday). And if you're a student, don't sleep on these back-to-school deals either.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.