Macy's Is Having A One-Day Beauty Sale And Everything Is 15% Off

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Nars
It's been a great week for sales (both Dermstore and Sephora released special deals), which also means it might have been a tough week for your credit card. However, don't let wallet fatigue deter you from taking advantage of yet another great beauty sale happening this weekend: Macy's Ultimate Beauty Shop Event.
On August 25 only, you can shop everything on Macy's beauty page (with the exception of Chanel) at 15% off with the promo code "EVENT." That's right: Now's your chance to stock up on brand-new launches like Jackie Aina's new Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, Urban Decay's new Stay Naked foundation, or you know, restock your holy-grail NARS Orgasm Blush.
The promo is happening both in stores and online, so hop to it — the below picks are a great place to start.
NARS
Blush
$30.00
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Jackie Aina Palette
$45.00
It Cosmetics
Drybar Lash Blowout Mascara
$25.00
Urban Decay
Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation
$39.00
T3
Singlepass X 1.5 Ionic Flat Iron
$230.00$199.00
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment
$175.00$158.00
