Macy's Is Having A One-Day Beauty Sale And Everything Is 15% Off

It's been a great week for sales (both Dermstore and Sephora released special deals), which also means it might have been a tough week for your credit card. However, don't let wallet fatigue deter you from taking advantage of yet another great beauty sale happening this weekend: Macy's Ultimate Beauty Shop Event.
On August 25 only, you can shop everything on Macy's beauty page (with the exception of Chanel) at 15% off with the promo code "EVENT." That's right: Now's your chance to stock up on brand-new launches like Jackie Aina's new Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, Urban Decay's new Stay Naked foundation, or you know, restock your holy-grail NARS Orgasm Blush.
The promo is happening both in stores and online, so hop to it — the below picks are a great place to start.
