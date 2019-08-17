When it comes to clinical skin care that actually works, Dermstore is the Internet's best kept secret. Whether you're looking for an eczema-soothing moisturizer to acne-fighting spot treatments, the beauty e-tailer houses some of the best luxury and cosmeceutical brands out there. (If you know, you know.)
Well, Dermstore is celebrating its 20th birthday by debuting a spiffy new redesign and a week-long sale that kicks off today. From now until the August 25, you can take up to 25% off on select brands including Sunday Riley, GlamGlow, and St. Tropez. (There's also a mixed bag of makeup brands to take advantage of, like Beautyblender, fancy brush purveyor Artis, and feel-good natural beauty company Tarte.) In order to take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is enter promo code CELEBRATE at checkout, and if you're a Dermstore Rewards member, you can even earn double points on select brands to stretch your savings. From the one hair dryer you'll ever need to the Internet's favorite eyeliner, here's what we're shopping from the sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.