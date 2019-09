The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

A Statement Headband

From last season's Fashion Week through summer, we've seen headbands all over Instagram and street style IRL. According to Polko , like the scrunchie, the statement headband will continue trend for fall.Stylist tip: “As always, I’m a love of a headband — the chunkier the better," Polko tells us. "The best part is that you can stock up on a bunch of cute ones without spending too much." Some of her favorites styles, like this pink one on Nikki Reed , are only $9 at Target.