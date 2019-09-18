The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Story from Hair

Right around high noon, it still feels like summer — just check the scorching temperatures across the country — so it makes perfect sense to put off your ceremonious fall hair appointment. It's okay to wait on locking down your fresh cut (although the raddest new color trends have already arrived), because most of the au courant hairstyles for fall 2019 are easily achievable for those who plan to milk summer through early October.
According to top celebrity hair pros, the looks that are going to dominate the new season are mostly fresh takes on summer's favorite styles, like the messy updo and low bun, just accessorized with a pre-fall spin. Ahead, check out all the looks that you can wear now, straight through whenever you draw line at true fall, and still be totally on-trend.
The Scrunchie Bun


In case you haven't heard, the humble scrunchie is having a major comeback for fall, especially when used to secure a low bun.

Stylist tip: “Even if your scrunchie is a neutral color, the texture can elevate a look," says celebrity stylist Laura Polko. "It really ties together a simple look, like a white top and jeans."
The best part about the scrunchie trend is that it's truly a high-low shopping experience. While there's a time and place for a luxurious $30 silk scrunchie, you can grab a 10-pack of velvet bands in a rainbow of colors at Target for $3.50, too.
The Elevated Topknot



Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha recently gave actress Logan Browning this structural bun she calls, "the curly topknot." It's further proof that updos can be simple and maintain the integrity of your curls.

Stylist tip: "Messy curls and ringlets that aren't too polished are cool," says Mia Emilio, a stylist at NYC's Devachen Salon. "This is an easy, messy, but still polished style that still lets your curls be the statement."
Celebrity stylist Lacy Redway shows us all how to make the topknot less slick and smoothed on actress Zazie Beetz. Instead, the stylist opted for full and soft all over.
If you wear your hair in a protective style, like Willow Smith, consider tying your braids or locs in a ponytail at the top of your head, and accenting the ends with gold hoops.
Curtain Bangs



Been avoiding a bang trim? Don't sweat it, just look to Kirsten Dunst for styling inspo. She just proved the versatility of a low-maintenance curtain bang, wearing the style in three different ways: straight down, in a ponytail, and accented with velvet bow.

Stylist tip: Hair pro Linda de Zeeuw, stylist out of NYC's Rob Peetoom Salon, tells us the long curtain fringe is on-trend for fall because it's a low-commitment cut. "Wispy curtain bangs are a nice way of changing up your hairstyle, without cutting your ends short or changing your shape," she explains.
You can see how Camila Cabello rocks her natural curls with a long curtain bang that almost acts as a built-in accessory.
A Statement Headband



From last season's Fashion Week through summer, we've seen headbands all over Instagram and street style IRL. According to Polko, like the scrunchie, the statement headband will continue trend for fall.

Stylist tip: “As always, I’m a love of a headband — the chunkier the better," Polko tells us. "The best part is that you can stock up on a bunch of cute ones without spending too much." Some of her favorites styles, like this pink one on Nikki Reed, are only $9 at Target.
Before fall, you' be smart to stock up on a few padded velvet bands, like this stunning burnt orange option by Jennifer Behr, that practically screams October.
The Claw-Clip Bun



Celebrity stylist Cash Lawless loves the ease and effortless look of the claw-clip bun, which he refers to as, “nothing hair."

Stylist tip: By "nothing" he means that the clip allows for any hair texture to be tossed up and secured in this laid-back look that feels fresh and will look different on everyone. Plus the clip itself is cheap, a fun '90s throwback. Need further convincing? Kaia Gerber is a fan.
Bella Hadid wears her black claw clip with a sleek updo and a deep side-part, letting her face be the focal point from the front, and the clip shine in profile.
On rising star Isabela Moner, hair pro Chad Wood styled a low bun at the nape of her neck, then secured it with a metallic claw clip. It's an easy trick that allows long, grown-out layers to be swooped to one side in the chicest way.
