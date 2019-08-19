The Woman Behind Foundrae Jewelry Is Redefining Luxury

It's a person who found opportunity where a path hadn't been laid before. But a few years ago, I would have colored that statement with a social-economic viewpoint. I think that there is a societal expectation, that a self-made person means that they came from a less privileged background, and then created wealth. But I really wouldn't define it by that anymore, for a couple of reasons. I know a lot of people that have served society and carved a clear new path but their path wasn't tied to the creation of wealth at all. I still really consider these people self-made, you know? I also know people that I consider self-made, who actually came from wealthy backgrounds, but then forged their own unique vision, they didn’t just do what was expected of them. And I also think of those people as self-made. So, I really think, in the end, it's about carving your own path.