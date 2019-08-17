Sophie Turner Wishes Joe Jonas A Happy Birthday With A Little Help From The Jonas Brothers

Turning 30 is a huge milestone, and it’s definitely the kind of event that you want to celebrate with friends and family. Joe Jonas got to spend his 30th turn around the sun with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas; his wife, Sophie Turner; a birthday cake — and thousands of adoring fans. And yes, there’s video.
Joe was performing with the recently reunited Jonas Brothers in Washington, D.C., when Turner surprised him in the middle of their set with a birthday cake. When Turner and Danielle Jonas appeared, younger brother Nick pumped up the crowd with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” while big brother Kevin helped Turner light the candles. Joe blew out the candles and gave Turner a kiss, which made the crowd cheer even harder. Joe, like a true Leo, gamely hammed it up by getting cake frosting all over his face, and clearly adored every second of the love.
Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour pic.twitter.com/hcUWdMMtTh— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 16, 2019
He shared a video of the birthday celebration on Twitter, writing, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.” Joe also shared a photo of a truly outrageous cake — three tiers decked out in palm trees, ‘80s-style graphics, and Joe himself sitting atop the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, with Turner standing beside him — and read his massive birthday card. Who could expect anything less from the couple that got married in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator?
The “J-Sisters,” as they’re known (Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Turner), are accompanying the brothers on tour, which is why Turner was on hand to surprise Joe. The Jonas fam later celebrated Joe’s next decade of life in New York City with a James Bond-themed party, reported E! News.
Joe wore a white tuxedo while Turner wore a rose gold choker with a dark blue low-cut gown; the two looked like a couple straight out of Goldeneye. Jonas and Turner even arrived to the party in an Aston Martin, in true James Bond style.
