Sophie Turner Wishes Joe Jonas A Happy Birthday With A Little Help From The Jonas Brothers

He shared a video of the birthday celebration on Twitter , writing, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.” Joe also shared a photo of a truly outrageous cake — three tiers decked out in palm trees, ‘80s-style graphics, and Joe himself sitting atop the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, with Turner standing beside him — and read his massive birthday card. Who could expect anything less from the couple that got married in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator?