When the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami on Wednesday, you best believe their wives were there to cheer them on. In fact, the J-Sisters kind of stole the show from the JoBros, who were celebrating their first concert since reuniting. To be fair, this was also Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas 's first tour. Yes, #wivesontour is now totally a thing. So, can you blame them they for being extra when it came to celebrating of the milestone?