Mallory Brown is an entrepreneur and part of CrowdRise’s 24-Hour Impact Project . The views expressed here are her own.I have one day to change the lives of some of the amazing women I have met in Ethiopia, and it just so happens to be my 30th birthday. I’m dedicating the 24 hours of my big 3-0 to raising $30,000 to help 30 women in Chapa, Ethiopia start their own businesses.

Ever since I first stepped foot in the developing world, at the age of 21, I have felt a pull toward philanthropy. I fell in love with the culture and diversity of the world, but more importantly, it helped me to understand the universality of mankind. We are all more alike than we are different. I saw so many people in need and knew there were so many people at home who would help if they could. I made it my mission to bridge this gap and create personal, direct means of giving.At the age of 24, I started my own business, World Clothes Line, a socially conscious clothing company. For every item purchased, a new item is given to someone in need around the world. You buy. We give. Together, we clothe the world.